NC man had sexual relationship with 13-year-old, deputies say

Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

Morgan Jeffrey Shepard, 30, of Jacksonville has been charged with statutory rape of a child, along with several other sex offenses against a minor, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Wilmington Police Department of the relationship in May, and after investigating the case, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detective arrested Shepard on Friday

Deputies said that Shepard of Firethorn Lane in Jacksonville was charged with:

  • Statutory rape of a child less than the age of 15
  • (2) Counts of indecent liberties with a child
  • Solicit prostitution of a minor
  • Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Shepard was taken before the magistrate and placed under a $600,000 unsecured bond.

