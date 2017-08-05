NC mom and son busted after heroin, fentanyl and guns found, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Wilmington mother and son are behind bars following a narcotics bust on Thursday.

According to officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics unit concluded a month-long investigation after executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of North Fifth Street.

Detectives seized 32 grams of raw heroin, 10 grams of marijuana, 80 grams of fentanyl, and three guns.

Atiff Tameer Lloyd, 25, and Earlene Marietta Lloyd, 52, were both charged with the following:

