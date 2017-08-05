NC mom of 4 wins $1 million in ‘taxes paid’ lottery scratch off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) — A North Carolina mother of four says she can plan for her kids’ futures after winning a $1 million taxes paid lottery prize.

RELATED: NC Army Special Forces veteran wins $1 million in lottery

The North Carolina Lottery says Barbara Shields was driving home from Winston-Salem when she stopped at the Food Lion on Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.

She recently won $2,500 on a scratch-off ticket, and she wanted to try her luck again.

Shields paid $10 for a Taxes Paid ticket and it turned out to be the lucky $1 million one.

“I’ve got three teens,” Shields said. “This is really big, it’s going to help us pay for college.”

A player who wins a top prize in the Taxes Paid game gets a check for the top prize amount with the taxes already paid. In Shields’ case, the actual top prize she claimed at Raleigh Headquarters was more than $1,430,000.

After taxes, Shields took home $1,000,003.

The Taxes Paid game launched in April with four top prizes. Two winning tickets are still out there.