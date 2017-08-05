Roxboro Police Chief concerned for the safety of the public and law enforcement while suspect on the loose

ROXBORO, NC (WNCN) – Police are searching for Marquis Torian, who they say is considered armed and dangerous, after they say he fled from police officers during a high risk traffic stop on Friday.

Authorities say Torian fled on foot during the traffic stop as officers were trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants, including Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Torian is also wanted as a probation absconder.

Authorities also say officers seized firearms and narcotics from the vehicle Torian was in and additional charges are pending.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess says he is concerned for the safety of the public and law enforcement. “Mr. Torian has demonstrated he has no regard for the life of others. That concerns me and should concern his family.”

Hess says with Torian lose on the street others are not safe. “He needs to turn himself in before he or someone else gets hurt. The last thing Torian’s family needs is to see him seriously hurt someone. They can help by turning him in.”

Authorities are asking the public to report information about Torian’s whereabouts to 911 immediately and advise not to approach him.

Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to Torian’s arrest.