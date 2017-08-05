Softball team out of Junior League World Series due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post

HANOVER COUNTY, (WNCN) — Atlee’s all-star softball team has been disqualified from the Junior League World Series due to an ‘inappropriate’ social media post.

A spokesperson for Little League International confirmed to WRIC-TV that the team was removed from contention hours before they were set to play in the World Series championship game in Kirkland, Washington Saturday afternoon.

The group of 12- to 14-year-old girls have won four state championships in the last five years and were competing in their first Junior Little League World Series.

Kirkland, the host team that Atlee defeated on Friday to reach Saturday’s final, has taken Atlee’s place in Saturday afternoon’s title game, which began at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Richmond.com reported that a photo showing several Atlee team members with their middle fingers was posted on Snapchat.

The photo was posted after the Kirkland game and the caption “made it clear” it was aimed at the Kirkland team, Richmond.com reported.

After discovering a recent inappropriate social media post involving members of Atlee Little League’s Junior League Softball tournament team, the Little League® International Tournament Committee has removed the Southeast Region from the 2017 Junior League Softball World Series for violation of Little League’s policies regarding unsportsmanlike conduct, inappropriate use of social media, and the high standard that Little League International holds for all its participants. The Tournament Committee will advance the Host Region from Kirkland American/National Little League to participate in the championship game, scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at 3 p.m. eastern time in Kirkland, Wash.”

The Atlee team reached the World Series after going undefeated in both the Virginia State and Southeast Regional tournaments.

— WRIC-TV contributed to this report