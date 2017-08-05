Victim dies after drive-by shooting at NC memorial for slain dad

By and Published: Updated:
WFMY image of flowers near where Alphonso Macer Jr. was found dead and where a shooting took place at a memorial for him.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Police in North Carolina say a man has died after he was wounded when gunfire broke out following a memorial service for the victim of an earlier shooting.

The memorial was for Alphonse Macer Jr. WFMY photo

The High Point Enterprise reports Police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said 30-year-old Tavarus Malachi of High Point died Saturday.

About 20 stray bullets were found from the drive-by shooting after the memorial service, WFMY reported.

Cheeks said the case, which was initially considered an assault with a deadly weapon, is now a homicide investigation.

Malachi was one of seven people wounded July 26 when someone in an SUV opened fire on a group of people after a memorial service for 35-year-old Alphonse Macer Jr. of High Point.

Macer, who was a father of four, had been found shot to death in a wrecked car July 24.

“All I remember is the car coming down the street. I thought they were firecrackers until everybody started dropping. When I saw everybody start dropping, I knew they were gun shots,” a woman named Trina told WFMY.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Trina was Macer’s fiancee and the mother of his children, according to WFMY.

So far, there have been no arrests in either shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s