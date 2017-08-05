NC woman arrested after 4 dogs found dead, 18 seized at kennel

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 54-year-old Nancy Brewer following an ongoing investigation of Brewer’s Kennel located on Union Ridge Road in Burlington.

Authorities began a criminal investigation on July 22 following a complaint and after they say four deceased dogs were discovered at the kennel.

Authorities say a number of other animals were seized at the time of the investigation.

The Alamance County District Attorney submitted bills of indictment to the Alamance County Grand Jury on July 31.

Indictments were then returned charging Brewer with four counts of killing an animal by starvation and five counts of cruelty to animals. Authorities say all charges are felonies.

Brewer was arrested Friday night when she turned herself in to Wake County. Her bond was set at $25,000.