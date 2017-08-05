Woman crashes car into Clayton convenience store

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove her car into the front of a convenience store in Clayton Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Clayton Mart at 208 E. Main Street, according to a news release from Clayton spokeswoman Stacy Beard.

It’s the third incident of a person driving a vehicle into a building in less than a week.

Last Sunday, a man driving a pickup truck caused major damaged when he crashed into the front of the Bojangles’ on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

On Tuesday, a car crashed into a Smithfields Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

In the Saturday incident in Clayton, the woman “claimed her foot simply slipped on the gas pedal” which caused the crash, Beard said.

Images from Clayton officials show damage to the brick and a broken front glass window.

Sara Holder was charged with a moving violation, according to officials.

The store is closed until an inspector can make sure the building is structurally sound, Beard said.

No one was hurt.