80s for week ahead, but storms possible each day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —It was another 90 degree day across many areas of central North Carolina on Sunday. More clouds on Monday should keep most areas in the upper 80s, then a cold front, Monday night/Tuesday morning, will move through and temperatures will drop to the lower 80s on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 90, the 39th time this year we hit at least 90. The morning low was a pleasant 65. Fayetteville had a high of 92, it was the 61st time this year that Fayetteville has been at least 90. The morning low in Fayetteville was 69. The normal high this time of year is now 89, with a normal low of 70.

On Monday a warm front will move into Virginia and there will be a slight chance of a morning shower. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and during the afternoon, a spotty storm will be possible. Storms will become likely Monday night as a cold front approaches the area overnight. There will be a slight risk of any storm producing damaging wind or large hail late Monday afternoon into Monday night.

That cold front will stall over central North Carolina on Tuesday, so more clouds and a few showers and storms will be possible, but it will be cooler as noted above.

Wednesday will have slightly drier air move in, but a shower or storm will still be possible, with better chances south of the Triangle.

Next Thursday and Friday will have a chance of a few showers and storms as the air remains moist and unsettled. Next weekend a cold front move towards central North Carolina and it looks like a few showers and storms will be possible both days. Highs will get back to the upper 80s over the weekend.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of an evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a morning shower, then a spotty afternoon shower or storm will be possible. The high will be 88. Winds will be southwest 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday Night will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 82; winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and some sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will have clouds and sun with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Next Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9