After girl is hit on Raleigh street, neighbors say road is dangerous

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a little girl was hit by a car Sunday afternoon, residents in one Raleigh neighborhood say they’ve been working to make the street safer.

Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m., the girl was hit by a car on Yadkin Drive. Officials say she was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured.

But neighbors say this is just the most recent incident along the street, which they say proves safety measures need to be taken to slow down drivers.

“People come by 45 (mph) and 50 all the time,” said Mark Masters.

Masters lives along the 30 mph stretch of Yadkin Drive.

He says people drive by so fast, he will not let his kids play in front of the house without supervision.

“This stretch of Yadkin is pretty dangerous,” he said.

There have already been several incidents.

One neighbor told CBS North Carolina off camera, her son’s car was totaled while parked in their driveway.

She says a driver lost control on Yadkin Drive and hit the car in their front yard, spinning it 180 degrees, and shattering glass throughout their property.

The neighbor says they’re just glad that no children were in the yard at the time.

Masters says these are all reasons why he is working to make the road safer.

He has collected more than 50 signatures and says the city plans to add sidewalks along Yadkin Drive.

Masters says it will be a long process to see those sidewalks in this neighborhood. He says they aren’t expected to be built for another two years.