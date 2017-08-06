Durham boy drowns at Virginia lake after jumping on floating trampoline

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, a boy died at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday.

Police were called to private property near the lake just before 6 p.m. about a boy missing in the water.

Authorities said a group of people was with the boy, who was jumping on a floating trampoline about 50 feet from a dock.

When the group was swimming back to the dock, the boy was nowhere to be found. The boy was not wearing a life jacket.

Two hours later police located the body of the 9-year-old boy from Durham, North Carolina. As of Sunday evening, the boy’s identity has not been released.

Game and Inland Fisheries officials confirmed to WFXR News the police do not suspect foul play and that the boy’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

This is the second drowning on Smith Mountain Lake within just three weeks.

