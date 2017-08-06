I-40 west crash near Garner causes traffic problems

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has caused traffic back-ups on Interstate 40 in Wake County on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 309, which is U.S. Highway 70, near Garner, officials said.

N.C. DOT cameras in the area show gridlock traffic and maps indicate traffic backed up about two miles.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the right lane was closed near U.S. Highway 70, exit 309.

The lane reopened around 2:40 p.m., but the shoulder was still closed. Officials said that no one was hurt in the crash.

Authorities said that a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was on the scene.