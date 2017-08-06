Man shot outside Durham Burger King, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Burger King in Durham on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the fast food restaurant at 1601 Alston Avenue, Durham police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the chest during the incident, according to police.

While shot, the victim tried to walk across Alston Avenue, but then stopped, police said. The victim was conscious and alert when authorities arrived, according to Durham police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

A house across the street is being investigated after a stray bullet went into the back of a car, police said.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The incident happened just across from the North Carolina Central University campus.

CORRECTION: Because of incorrect information supplied to CBS North Carolina, previous versions of this story indicated the shooting happened inside the restaurant.