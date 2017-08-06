VIDEO: 2 fights cut funeral short for teen killed by police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WATN-TV) – The family of a Marion teen, who was shot and killed by police, walked in his honor Saturday before his funeral.

Details are still limited as to why Aries Clark, 16, was gunned down by police outside of East Arkansas Youth Services building last Tuesday.

Emotions ran high at Clark’s funeral and those emotions led to two fights that cut the funeral short.

Byrd Clark, Aries’ mother says she’ll do whatever it takes to get justice for her son. She was very upset when she arrived at her son’s funeral because the family started the ceremony without her.

An hour before the ceremony, at least a dozen people walked down Broadway Street in West Memphis to remember the life of Aries Clark, a teenager whose life was cut short last Tuesday.

“Anyone knew my son they knew how special he truly was and anyone truly cared about human beings and humanity they would understand that it was just wrong to be taken away so terribly,” said Clark.

Clark’s mother says Aries ran from East Arkansas Youth Services Center last Tuesday, came back and was shot dead by a Marion Police Officer. It’s unclear why. The family is filing a civil lawsuit.

“We are going to request any video audio documentation related to this unlawful killing we want to make sure we have all of the evidence we need,” said Kim Cole, an attorney for Clark’s family.

“This not about color or skin creed whatever you may call it, this is about humanity, this is about justice lets start letting these badges carry the burden,” Clark explained.

When the family arrived at the Wolfe Brothers Funeral two fights happened.

A ceremony that was supposed to be focused on remembering Aries Clark’s life turned violent. It is not clear who exactly started these fights. West Memphis Police responded to the funeral home and diffused the situation.

