RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein shows how to make a safe solar eclipse viewer at home with a cereal box and just a few other items.

In case you don’t have solar eclipse glasses yet, you can make a safe solar eclipse viewer with a cereal box, white paper, aluminum foil, pencil, tape and a nail.

The Great Carolina eclipse happens on Monday afternoon, August 21, 2017.