Baby killed in Franklin County multi-vehicle collision, 5 others injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 1-year-old girl was killed in a multi-vehicle collision Friday night on U.S. 401 south in Franklin County, the Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:30 p.m., Samar Ferd Jurdi, 20, of Raleigh, was driving a 2001 Volkswagen south on U.S. 401 near Highway 56. At the same time, Chastity Calandra Stamper, 37, of Hollister, was traveling south in a right-turn lane parallel to Jurdi’s Volkswagen, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

As the right-turn lane ended, the vehicles collided, sending the Volkswagen across the center line and into a northbound 2010 Honda passenger vehicle.

The Volkswagen then continued off the road, overturning in a creek.

Jurdi suffered serious injuries and was transported to WakeMed. He was also charged with driving while impaired, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

There were four passengers in Jurdi’s Volkswagen.

Ryan Zavala, 14, of Louisburg, sustained serious injuries in the collision. Rami Eleitar, 9, of Raleigh, was also seriously injured. Four-year-old Kathaleen Maldanado was transported to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries.

One-year-old Michelle Zavala, of Louisburg, died at WakeMed, the Highway Patrol said.

Stamper was not injured in the incident.

A 46-year-old woman in the Honda also suffered serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating what led up to the incident.