Baby killed in Franklin County multi-vehicle collision, 5 others injured

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 1-year-old girl was killed in a multi-vehicle collision Friday night on U.S. 401 south in Franklin County, the Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:30 p.m., Samar Ferd Jurdi, 20, of Raleigh, was driving a 2001 Volkswagen south on U.S. 401 near Highway 56. At the same time, Chastity Calandra Stamper, 37, of Hollister, was traveling south in a right-turn lane parallel to Jurdi’s Volkswagen, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

As the right-turn lane ended, the vehicles collided, sending the Volkswagen across the center line and into a northbound 2010 Honda passenger vehicle.

The Volkswagen then continued off the road, overturning in a creek.

Jurdi suffered serious injuries and was transported to WakeMed. He was also charged with driving while impaired, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

There were four passengers in Jurdi’s Volkswagen.

Ryan Zavala, 14, of Louisburg, sustained serious injuries in the collision. Rami Eleitar, 9, of Raleigh, was also seriously injured. Four-year-old Kathaleen Maldanado was transported to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries.

One-year-old Michelle Zavala, of Louisburg, died at WakeMed, the Highway Patrol said.

Stamper was not injured in the incident.

A 46-year-old woman in the Honda also suffered serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating what led up to the incident.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s