Chatham County investigators catch iPhone thief by using ‘Find My iPhone’ app

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoffman man has been arrested and charged after stealing his employer’s iPhone 6S Plus and then selling it in Chatham County, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report of larceny by employee on July 27 in regards to a stolen iPhone 6S Plus. Curtis Edward Johnson, 39, of 152 York Ave., was arrested and charged with felony larceny by employee, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and felony possession of stolen property in connection with the theft of the phone.

Johnson is accused of stealing the phone, which belonged to his employer, and was caught after investigators used the “Find My iPhone” app to lead them to an address in Moncure. Once at the address, authorities interviewed the occupants of the home. Investigators were able to determine that Johnson sold the iPhone to an acquaintance for approximately $30, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson was arrested and served by the Raleigh Police Department following his termination from his job.

Johnson was given a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.