Cumberland County Detention Center launching video visitation system

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Detention Center will launch its video visitation program Wednesday, allowing family and friends to speak with inmates from home.

Sheriff Ennis Wright posted on Facebook that the new system won’t cost the jail or to taxpayers anything as everything needed for the program covered by the jail inmate welfare fund.

Users only need computer with a webcam and Internet access to contact an inmate in the detention center.

Video visitations will be recorded by the detention center as well as be monitored live. A log of video visitations will also be kept, Wright said.

The cost to the visitor is only $4 for a 10 minutes visit or $10 for a 25 minute visit.

Visitations can be scheduled starting Monday.

All video visits must be scheduled at least a day in advance but not more than four days out.

All visitors must be signed in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled visit start time.

For more information about this program call the video visitation information line at 1 855 208 7349.