Durham neighborhood on edge as thief targets unlocked homes and cars

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a man who they recently say broke into several homes and cars.

The man is seen on surveillance video trying to break into any car he can.

People living in the Five Oaks neighborhood are worried.

“Concerns about my family, but other than that, just wondering who it is and why they would do such a thing,” said Keith Williams, whose car was broken into.

Williams, who always leaves his car door unlocked, says the thief got into his car and stole his shoes and bags, twice, within a week.

“I also believe that it’s better to probably leave your doors unlocked to avoid more damage to your vehicle in the first place, so I just left it unlocked,” he said.

Police say the man’s method is the same.

If a door is locked, the suspect keeps moving to the next car or home.

The suspect has also broken into several homes within the past three weeks across the southwestern part of Durham. Police say every victim had their door unlocked.

“It’s unsettling,” said Penny Parsons, a neighbor. “You feel like you’re in a nice, quiet, safe neighborhood and then you hear about things like this. It’s disturbing.”

Surveillance photos of the man were captured at a store after he got away with victim’s credit cards.

But despite the ongoing crime spree, neighbors are confident he’s going to get caught.

“Nine times out of 10, you’re going to get caught because this is a pretty unified neighborhood and we all communicate with each other for the most part,” said Williams. “So I’ll say… along with the footage that they already have, you’ll see your day in court.”

Police say the suspect is driving a gold or tan Nissan Maxima. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.