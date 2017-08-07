‘Extreme sadness’ after NC fire department leader killed by truck

KINSTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The president of a North Carolina volunteer fire department was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck as he walked with his wife along a rural road.

The N.C. Highway Patrol told local media outlets that 54-year-old Bobby Glenn Deaver was killed as he walked with his back to traffic on a rural road southwest of Kinston in Lenoir County. Deaver’s wife, who was walking on the shoulder, wasn’t hurt.

Deaver was president of the Southwood Volunteer Fire Department and an active firefighter.

According to the patrol, another vehicle was heading in the opposite direction and may have made it difficult for the driver of the pickup to see him.

Southwood Volunteer Fire Department on Monday released a statement about Deaver’s death.

“It is with extreme sadness that we report the loss of active firefighter and Board President Glenn Deaver last night. We covet your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time and ask that you remember his wife, sons and other family. We sincerely appreciate all the messages and offers of assistance and ask for patience in allowing us time to reply,” Chief Craig Jarman wrote.

Southwood officials said that memorial service plans are incomplete at this point.

Troopers are continuing their investigation. No charges have been filed so far.

— WNCT contributed to this report