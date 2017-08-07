Felony charge for Wake County woman who stole $1.60 in copper, officials say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Hill woman faces a felony larceny charge after the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said she stole $1.60 worth of copper from her ex-boyfriend.

On July 18, the victim reported someone had stolen copper from his Siler City home. The sheriff’s office said the victim believed his ex-girlfriend, who had recently moved out, was responsible for the theft.

Afterwards, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s ex-girlfriend, Patricia Ann Johnson, 56, of New Hill sold 16 pounds of copper to a Sanford scrapyard for $1.60.

A bill of sale and a photo of Johnson were used to identify her as the one who sold the copper to the scrapyard, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 31, Johnson was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor cyberstalking/harassment.

She was given a $500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 12.