Garner Town Council to discuss ‘Brunch Bill’ today in new town hall building

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Garner is holding its first council meeting in its brand new town hall tonight — and they’re set to discuss a very popular issue.

Garner is one of many localities with the “Brunch Bill” on their agenda today.

It’s a big day when any town takes up the brunch bill and it will be even more memorable in Garner because it will be one of the town council’s first discussions in their new facilities.

According to the council’s agenda, they’ll cover the brunch bill and possible take a vote tonight.

The General Assembly passed the bill in June and Gov. Roy Cooper signed it into law on June 30.

The law allows localities to change regulations so that alcohol can be sold at 10 a.m. on Sundays, rather than noon.

Since then, towns and cities across the state have been voting it into the books.

Some of the other places scheduled to discuss or vote on the issue tonight are Durham, Wake County, Clayton and Fayetteville.

