Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Zebulon on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on N.C. 96, which is Zebulon Road near Martin Road, officials said.

One vehicle, which appeared to be a small SUV, flipped and was upside-down in a creek.

A car and a pickup truck were also damaged in the wreck.

There was no immediate word about the severity of injuries from the crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the eastbound lane was closed at Martin Road.

Authorities expect the scene to be clear by 8:30 p.m.