Johnston County teachers ‘strengthening their core’ with military-themed program

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County teachers are getting fit, but they aren’t lifting any weights.

Hundreds of middle and high school teachers are strengthening their core by attending the military-themed EQuIP (Everyday Quality Instructional Practices) program.

For the next three days, they will learn innovative ways to become better teachers while keeping students engaged.

“I think people are just really hungry for something new, something different,” Karen Collins, a high school teacher, said. “Not everybody is just automatically creative just because you’re a teacher. So I think people are just wanting to see what’s going on and want to try new things.”

The first day of school in Johnston County is Aug. 28.