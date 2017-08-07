Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Durham shooting, police say

The area where the shooting happened Monday afternoon. Google maps image

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in northern Durham on Monday afternoon, officials say.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road, according to Wil Glenn, Durham Police spokesman.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

“A follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided,” Glenn said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

 

