NC husband and wife charged after 3 children sexually assaulted, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville married couple faces charges in connection with the sexual assault of three children, officials say.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said its Special Victims Unit received a report a family member had sexually molested a child on May 26.

During the investigation, deputies learned two more victims had also been molested by the same person, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested Corey Greenfield on Friday. The 29-year-old faces multiple charges including five counts of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Greenfield was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and given a $775,000 bond.

During the investigation, deputies say Greenfield’s wife, Bambi Townsend, was aware of the molestation and did not report it. The 33-year-old was charged with three counts of failing to report the abuse, according to officials.

Townsend was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and given a $6,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.