NC woman wants to reconnect veteran with lost ring

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A Triad woman is trying to reconnect a veteran with their lost ring after finding it at a local grocery store over the weekend.

Jessica Jones found a lost US Army ring with ‘Jasper’ and ‘This We’ll Defend’ engraved at the Food Lion on Rock Creek Dairy Road in Sedalia.

The ring features an eagle as the centerpiece.

“When I saw it, I thought it was a bubble gum ring,” Jones said. “When I picked it up, I knew someone had to be missing it.”

Jones posted pictures of the ring on her Facebook page in hopes of helping return the ring to its owner.

The ring also has “U.S. Army”  inscribed inside.

The post hasn’t gotten the amount of shares she’s hoped but hopes getting her story out will increase the chances.

