DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after getting struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Durham, police said.

The person was hit around 12:20 a.m. in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 54.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not say what the circumstances were surrounding the incident.

No further information has been released.

The case is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.