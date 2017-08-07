Police seek help finding missing Fayetteville teen girl

By Published:
Photo from Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Fayetteville are asking for help finding a missing teen girl.

Monique Chisolm, 14, was last seen on Sunday, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Authorities said that Chisolm was spotted along the 100 block of Kirkland Drive before she vanished.

Chisolm is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Monique Chisolm, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective R. Wallace with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 273-9388, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s