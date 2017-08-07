VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A WAVY viewer captured video Monday of what looks like a waterspout near North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Brandon Stevens says he was aboard his tugboat in the Albemarle Sound — 5 miles west of Kitty Hawk — at the time.

The video shows the apparent cyclone in the water with the boat moving away.

This came as a line of showers was moving over northeast North Carolina and Hampton Roads around lunchtime.

There is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather across the viewing area for Monday evening.

