RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night several communities in central North Carolina approved rules from the state’s new so-called brunch bill.

The new law allows alcohol sales to start two hours earlier at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Wake County approved it for unincorporated areas, such as Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Clayton, Garner, the city of Durham and Goldsboro, also all approved measures Monday night.