Warrants issued after brawl at NC restaurant caught on video

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — The video that has been shared thousands of times on social media is now part of a criminal investigation.

The video appears to show several people fighting on the patio of the Go Burrito restaurant on West Fisher Street on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Salisbury Police, warrants have been issued for four people involved for simple affray and one for assault on a female.

“Warrants have not been served at this time,” the release reads. “On Sunday morning August 6, 2017 at 1:14 am, a fight occurred at 115 W Fisher St. A Salisbury Police officer was working the area and responded. When on the scene the officer separated two men who were engaged in an altercation. He observed several others with minor injuries. Other officers were called to the scene and everything was under control.”

“A follow-up investigation was done that included a video that showed part of the altercation,” the release says.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects involved in this fight at Go Burrito is asked to contact Officer S. Hill at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

WARNING: This video contains strong language that some might find offensive.