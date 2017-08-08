1 dead, 2 injured after trucks collide near NC coast

By Published: Updated:
Photo from Rhems Volunteer Fire and Rescue

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is dead and two others are injured in a crash on U.S. 17 near New Bern.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Rhems Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the wreck involved a box truck and a tractor-trailer.

Fire crews said that there was a “lengthy extrication” as it took some time to remove a person from one of the damaged vehicles.

The crash shut down U.S. 17 near Tuscarora Rhems Road for several hours.

A detour was set up in the area.

WNCT has a call into the Highway Patrol for more information on the accident.

