14 busted, 7 sought in NC drug crackdown, sheriff says

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — Fourteen people have been arrested and seven people are being sought in a Rowan County roundup of drug suspects dubbed “Operation Summer Heat.”

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting the operation since mid-May.

Deputies say the suspects have been involved in crimes ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies, including trafficking of opium and heroin and possession of firearms by felons.

Anyone with information about those wanted is asked to call the department at 704-216-8700.

