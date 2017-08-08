14 busted, 7 sought in NC drug crackdown, sheriff says

By Published:

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — Fourteen people have been arrested and seven people are being sought in a Rowan County roundup of drug suspects dubbed “Operation Summer Heat.”

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS FROM OPERATION SUMMER HEAT

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting the operation since mid-May.

Deputies say the suspects have been involved in crimes ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies, including trafficking of opium and heroin and possession of firearms by felons.

Anyone with information about those wanted is asked to call the department at 704-216-8700.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s