2 arrested in Enfield drive-by that killed 1, injured 2 in March

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men wanted in connection with a March drive-by triple-shooting that left one man dead and two injured turned themselves in to authorities, the State Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

EARLIER: 1 killed, 2 injured in Enfield drive-by shooting

Jerrel Jones, 25, and Montrell Williams, 22, turned themselves in on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, according to the SBI. They were both wanted in connection with the March 27 drive-by shooting that left Wendell Sanders, 27, dead.

Sanders was with a group of five or six people when shots were fired from a pickup truck that drove by in the 200 block of S. Martin Luther King Junior Avenue.

Neighbors say the group was walking back from the store when the truck stopped and someone inside opened fire.

A second man was shot in the arm and a third man was also wounded.

The mother of 30-year-old Gerald Fowler says he was shot in the leg and flown to Pitt Memorial Hospital in Greenville for treatment.

Fowler told CBS North Carolina in March the wound was so severe she’s not sure her son will ever walk right again.

At least three bullets hit a nearby home but the owner said the bullets did not penetrate the house.

Jones and Williams have each been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm “in connection with a pattern of street gang activity,” the SBI said.

The SBI did not provide an update on the condition of the other two victims.