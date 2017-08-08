3rd teen arrested in Raleigh shooting death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old has been arrested by Raleigh police in the shooting death of Taheem Ivory Lassiter on August 1, the Department announced Tuesday.

Xzavier Dawu Murrell, who police said should have been considered armed and dangerous, was wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

RELATED: Teen charged in 1 of 2 deadly Raleigh shootings, police say

Murrell has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, Raleigh police said.

Two other teens have already been charged in the case.

Eric Lamont Dillard, 19, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting death of Taheem Ivory Lassiter, police said.

Cresyan Tyrek Scurlock, 18, was charged on Wednesday with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Also on Monday, Raleigh police arrested a 21-year-old man in an unrelated murder that occurred on Dacian Road within a few hours of the Pebble Beach Drive homicide.

Diallo Dwyan Daniels faces several charges, including murder, in the Dacian Road homicide.

Both Daniels and Murell were considered armed and dangerous, Raleigh police said.