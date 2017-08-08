‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested, charged in Raleigh murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man police reported as being “armed and dangerous” following a murder Aug. 1 in Raleigh has been caught and arrested, police announced Tuesday.

Diallo Dwyan Daniels, 21, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juan Romero Reyes, 27.

Reyes was shot, along with two others, around 1:25 a.m. in the 300 block of Dacian Road, located just off Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. All three victims were transported to WakeMed where Reyes then succumbed to his injuries, police said. Police have yet to release the condition of the other two victims.

Raleigh police issued an alert on Aug. 4 naming Daniels as the suspect an said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

As of Tuesday morning, Daniels is in custody and has been charged with murder and two counts of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was also charged with felony probation violation — out of county.

Daniels is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond. Police said the investigation is continuing.

Raleigh police arrested a third teen Tuesday in connection with a murder that occurred less than three hours before Reyes was shot to death.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.