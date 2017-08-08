Tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of ethanol flips in NC, evacuations underway

MT. PLEASANT, N.C. (WBTV) – Cabarrus County residents are being evacuated due to a fuel spill in the Concord area.

County officials say a 8,000-gallon tanker, carrying ethanol, overturned on Highway 49 at Lenz Harness Shop Road Tuesday afternoon. Residents residing with half a mile of the spill are being evacuated.

A temporary shelter is in place for the affected residents at the Cabarrus County Senior Center, located at 8615 Park Drive in Mt. Pleasant. Officials say they alerted residents via phone.

Below is the message delivered:

“Fire personnel are on the scene of an active fuel spill at the intersection of NC HWY 49 and Lentz Harness Shop Rd. For safety purposes, if you are receiving this call, you are within a half mile of this fuel spill. Fire personnel have asked to evacuate residents within a half mile of the spill. Please route AWAY from NC HWY 49 and Lentz Harness Shop Rd. If you do not have a location to go to, the Senior Center in Mt. Pleasant is our temporary shelter, the address is 8615 Park Dr. If you have any questions please call 704-920-3000.”

As mentioned in the message, anyone with questions is asked to call 704-920-3000.