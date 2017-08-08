Gang member on the run after breaking into Nashville grocery store, sheriff says

Frederick Allan Battle (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A known gang member, who is also a convicted felon, is on the run after breaking into a Nashville grocery store on July 28, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Frederick Allan Battle is wanted for breaking into the L&L Food Store located at 1765 Red Oak Road.

Battle is a known gang member with previous convictions for assault, robbery and other violent crimes.

Battle is believed to be headed to Florida with his girlfriend, Skylar Birth, and a child.

They may be in a grey or blue 2005 Ford Freestyle with license plate PCD-9910.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Frederick Allan Battle, please call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-1510 or Detective Sergeant Jonathan Hillis at (252) 903-2453.

