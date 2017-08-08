Man’s attempt to deposit $1 million bill leads to drug charge, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) – A 33-year-old Sioux City man has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say he tried to deposit a $1 million bill into his bank account.

According to court documents, police officers were dispatched to Northwest Bank on West 7th Street in Sioux City around 4:40 Thursday afternoon after bank employees reported that Dennis Strickland was attempting to deposit a $1 million bill into his bank account.

While officers were talking to Strickland they heard paper rustling in his pocket and asked him if he had more bills. Police say that Strickland then pulled everything out of his pockets and a small baggie of methamphetamine came out with it.

Strickland has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He’s currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for August 14 at 9 a.m.