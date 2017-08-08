Nash County leaders concerned about Rocky Mount police work

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County leaders are worried deputies picking up the slack from Rocky Mount police could force them to raise the sheriff’s office budget.

The issue came up at Monday night’s Nash County Board of Commissioner’s meeting. The topic was not on the agenda, but was brought up following the discussion of a recent grant the Nash County Sheriff’s Office had received.

Commissioner Fred Belfied Jr. pointed to a recent major theft at a Rocky Mount business where the business was unhappy with how Rocky Mount police were handling the case.

Managers with Ceco Building Systems on Red Iron Road believed police were taking too long to look into a copper theft at their business, so they called the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Within several days of that call, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests in the thefts.

Rocky Mount Police Chief James Moore calls the commissioner’s concern a “truly incorrect assessment.” Moore says it’s common for the sheriff’s office to step in and help with a case.

“Any services that Nash County provides to the citizens of Rocky Mount has been bought and paid for by the citizens of Rocky Mount,” said Moore. “There is no favor. We paid for it and we deserve it.”

Moore says the Rocky Mount Police Department has received about 58,000 calls to 911 this year. Approximately 90 to 95 percent of those calls are handled by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, according to Moore.

“We step in from time-to-time but we always notify the police department beforehand,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. “We try to work with police. Sometimes we’ll take the lead and we have the authority to do so as was the case in the Ceco case.”

The sheriff says he does not have any issues with the police department and says he does not envision the need to expand his staff in order to cover crimes within Rocky Mount city limits.

“Their department works wonderfully with me when it comes to investigations,” said Stone. “We share information; we work a lot of joint investigations together.”

For those in the community, they hope the two departments can work together to bring the crime rate down.

According to crime numbers provided by the Rocky Mount Police Department, there have been seven homicides in Rocky Mount in 2017.

That’s already more than the four the city had in 2016 and on pace to surpass the 13 it saw in 2015.

Despite the rise in homicides, Rocky Mount police say there has been a 33 percent decrease in overall violent crime for the first six months of 2017.

“I would say crime is a problem everywhere,” Moore said when asked if there was a problem with crime in Rocky Mount.

For those at Blender’s Edge, a barber shop in downtown Rocky Mount, the hot topic recently has been crime.

“You hear people coming in here and every other week you hear about someone going to a funeral or another person got shot,” said Carlton Richardson.

Community leaders say there’s more that needs to be done in order to reach some of these kids who get involved in gang violence as young as middle school.

“A lot of them who are involved in gang activity, a lot of them have the potential to be great leaders,” said Ron Green, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in Nash and Edgecombe County. “But they’re leading people in negative ways right now and we gotta get them to lead them in a positive way.”