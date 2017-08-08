NC authorities nab pair for selling moonshine on Facebook, officials say

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) — A man and woman from South Carolina have been charged with selling moonshine through Facebook.

According to Sheriff James A. McVicker, an agent with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement reached out to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and requested a joint operation to investigate complaints that two people were selling moonshine on the social media site.

Undercover agents were able to set up a meeting in Clarkton with the alleged sellers who drove up from South Carolina to deliver eight quarts of various flavors of moonshine.

After the meeting took place, Dillen Wright, 20, and Kaytee Lauren Nielson, 26, both from Aynor, South Carolina, were taken into custody.

They were both charged with several offenses including:

Transporting non-tax paid alcohol

Possession for sale of non-tax paid alcohol

Unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor

Transporting over four liters of spirituous liquor over state lines

Wright and Nielson were both released from the Bladen County Jail after posting $15,000 bonds each.

“It never ceases to amaze me how people use social media sites like Facebook to carry on their criminal activity. This time it was a big mistake on their part,” McVicker said.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

