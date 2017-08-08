NC DOT plans to upgrade Raleigh Beltline hit opposition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The President of Meredith College and supporters of N.C. State’s University Club told the N.C. Department of Transportation Tuesday to rethink plans to upgrade the Raleigh Beltline.

The various plans under consideration all could impact both organizations as the state looks to make improvements to the oldest stretch of the Beltline.

“We’re asking them to go back to the drawing board,” said Dr. Jo Allen, Meredith College’s president, in an interview with CBS North Carolina. “We’ve been a very good neighbor to Raleigh, and we love our place in Raleigh. But, we can’t keep giving away our land. We can’t keep having our land taken.”

Allen said when you factor this project in with other road projects near campus over the years, the college will have lost about one-fifth of its land.

“We are losing that idyllic sense of this campus. And so, any time you’re affecting the whole western side of our campus, you’re affecting our college,” she said.

The I-440 project impacts the highway from Walnut Street in Cary to an area east of Wade Avenue in Raleigh. The road would be widened from four to six lanes. The project also calls for reconstructing interchanges and overpasses. It would cost at least $400 million.

“I think Meredith has some very valid concerns. With our current plans, we’ve got some major impacts to their campus. And, what we want to do is take the information we hear from them and other stakeholders and improve on that,” said Joey Hopkins, division engineer for the North Carolina DOT.

The N.C. DOT hosted a public meeting Tuesday evening where people could look at maps of the various designs along the Beltline.

During a public hearing, dozens of people stood in support of N.C. State’s University Club, which is across the highway from Meredith College and could also lose part of its land. Several members of the club’s swim team were also concerned the project could result in the club’s closure.

One club member, Jennifer Cates, told the DOT she was “absolutely heartbroken and devastated by the plans that we hear presented tonight.”

The N.C. DOT is still finalizing design plans.

Hopkins said he anticipates construction would not begin until late 2018. Hopkins said the stretch of highway presents safety issues for drivers, as crashes occur there at about three times the state average compared to other urban areas.

Some drivers say the project is overdue.

“I’ll be a lot less afraid that I’ll get in a wreck. It’ll be a lot safer,” said Camren Smith.

To view details of the project, click here.