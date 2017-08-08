NC man sentenced in murder of pregnant girlfriend

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her body in a vacant field in Longs will serve three decades in jail for the crime.

The office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson reports Christopher Kalb, 26, of Ash, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Kalb shot his girlfriend, Shannon Nicole DiTillio, 22, in the face on April 10, 2016, then left her body in an empty lot in Longs.

DiTillio’s body was found the next day. She was 16 weeks pregnant with what was believed to be her and Kalb’s second child, the solicitor’s office reports.

According to a police report, the owner of the land where the woman’s body was discovered came to the property that morning to get dirt when he saw her motionless body lying on the ground surrounded by blood. Without getting out of the vehicle, the witness turned the car around and immediately called 911.

Kalb was arrested on an unrelated charge in Brunswick County days after DiTillio’s body was found, and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest related to DiTillio’s death.

“This was by all accounts a tragic case,” said Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “It is not too common that a defendant will plead guilty to murder as charged in lieu of going to trial.”