NC woman dumps boiling water on 2 children, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is accused of throwing a pot of boiling water on two children she thought were causing trouble Monday night, according to Asheville Police.

Police said Sekia Wadsworth, 34, is charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12.

The incident happened at Pisgah View Apartments around 9:20 p.m., according to a police report.

Fox Carolina reported Wadsworth targeted the children “whom she believed had engaged in criminal activity,” police said.

The juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police. It’s unclear if the children were related to Wadsworth.

— WSPA contributed to this report