NC woman dumps boiling water on 2 children, police say

By Published:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is accused of throwing a pot of boiling water on two children she thought were causing trouble Monday night, according to Asheville Police.

CLICK FOR MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Police said Sekia Wadsworth, 34, is charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12.

The incident happened at Pisgah View Apartments around 9:20 p.m., according to a police report.

Fox Carolina reported Wadsworth targeted the children “whom she believed had engaged in criminal activity,” police said.

The juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.  It’s unclear if the children were related to Wadsworth.

— WSPA contributed to this report

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s