NCDOT to hold public meeting on I-440 improvements Tuesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you drive on Interstate 440 then your daily commute could improve in the future — but the North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear your input before they finalize plans to start a project in 2018.

Interstate 440 is an extremely busy road traveled by an estimated 80,000 to 120,000 drivers every day, according to the NCDOT. State officials say the stretch of highway between between Cary and Raleigh where the road narrows needs some major repairs.

An expansion from four lanes to six could be one of the fixes to the road. Additionally, the NCDOT is considering repaving the section of the highway, improving bridges, and upgrading the interchanges south of Walnut Street on I-440, where the repairs could happen.

Joey Hopkins, an NCDOT engineer, said it’s important to get any improvements made to I-440 right because the road impacts so many people.

“This is in a pretty well-developed area of Raleigh. Anything we do will impact people so we want to do it the right way,” he said.

Hopkins also points to the present dangers on I-440. Officials found crashes were three times higher on this stretch of I-440 compared to other urban areas in the state.

Tuesday’s public meeting at McKimmon Center starts at 4 p.m. A public hearing on the matter is set at the same location for 7 p.m.