New tech coming to Cary will tell you when stoplights are going to change

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Sitting at a stoplight wondering how long until the light turns from red to green could soon be a thing of the past.

Car companies and traffic engineers are working on technology to share the timing of lights with drivers on their dashboard displays.

The Town of Cary will install Signal Phase and Technology, or SPaT, transmitters by the end of the year at 20 traffic signals along NC 55 and High House Road.

“For drivers, as they approach an intersection or as they’re waiting at a red light, they’re going to receive information about how much green time or how much red time is left, so they can prepare themselves for how they operate at the intersection,” Cary traffic engineering supervisor David Spencer said.

“Some of the concern is that if you know there’s only five seconds left on green then you’re going to accelerate to try to make it through the intersection. Sometimes that’s useful, sometimes that’s helpful, and hopefully it will cut down on the number of collisions.”

Spencer said intersections will operate better if there are fewer collisions. As the technology develops, it could also allow for alerts such as construction delays or crashes happening farther up the road so drivers can change their routes. Spencer said that will save time for drivers and make intersections less congested.

It is similar to many crosswalk signals which give pedestrians a countdown of how many seconds they have. Traffic lights often change to yellow when the crosswalk timer reaches zero.

Cary driver Robin Schwalb said she thinks it is a great concept that might make the wait time easier

“I can listen to one song, and know okay at the end of this I’ll be moving through the intersection,” Schwalb said.

Jeanne Johnson said she only focuses on the lights and finds herself thinking “go go go” when she’s running late.

“I think if I’m impatient, it’s just going to make the situation worse, and if I’m kind of relaxed and really don’t care about the whole timing, it won’t matter to me anyway,” Johnson said.

“If you’re somebody who’s watching a clock and looking for that, instead of being focused on the light you’re looking at something that’s on your dash, I could see it being a very big distraction.”

Johnson and Schwalb both said the timer could also lead drivers to turn to other distractions such as texting if they know they have 30 seconds until the light changes.

Spencer, the traffic engineer, said NCDOT chose Cary because of its advanced intersection camera system. NCDOT will spend about $507,000 on the project, and Spencer said there is a nationwide initiative to have 20 SPaT signals in every state by 2020.

Researchers in Cary will start with five on-board test units and the study will likely last a couple of years.

“A critical part of the testing is really to let us know what is effective and what is not, and how often that information is being used,” Spencer said.

Audi and Cadillac announced successful tests of similar vehicle-to-infrastructure communications.

Audi launched the technology in Las Vegas for some of its 2017 vehicles.

Cadillac tested capabilities in Michigan to alert the drivers if they might run a red light while continuing at their current speed.