Raleigh mayor seeks details about impact of possible MLS team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local leaders are very excited about the prospects of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Raleigh and Wake County.

But at least one local leader says she would like to learn more details about the proposed plan to bring the team to the area.

“Major league stadiums are very expensive,” said Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane. “We have to have a serious economic impact analysis to determine the best use of taxpayers’ dollars.”

McFarlane joined Wake County Commission Chair Sig Hutchinson, Raleigh City Manager Ruffin Hall and Wake County Manager Jim Hartmann at a forum on the state of the city and county, put on by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.

Those behind the proposal said private investors would fund $150 million to build a stadium, possibly one downtown.

The mayor said she would like to hear about any possible road improvements that would need to be made.

“Where it’s proposed downtown, that would mean a lot of road disruption and rerouting of people,” said McFarlane.

Other leaders said, from what they’ve heard, the MLS and Raleigh are a perfect match.

“We’ve got over 25,000 kids involved in youth league soccer,” said Hutchinson. “I mean it’s a 21st century sport. So this is the thing that’s going to set us apart.”

McFarlane said she would love to see the MLS come to Raleigh, she just wants to know more about the specific plans