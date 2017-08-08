Showers and storms continue today

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued around 6:45 p.m. for Cumberland County and was allowed to expire at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Scattered showers and storms moved through central North Carolina Monday afternoon and evening. A few of these showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours and more wet weather will be possible on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Triangle reached a high of 92 and the Sandhills reached 90.

A cold front will move through central North Carolina on Tuesday, bringing the threat of more showers and storms and some cooler temperatures. That front will stall to our east on Wednesday. Drier air will move in on Wednesday, but an isolated shower or storm will still be possible, with better chances south of the Triangle.

Next Thursday and Friday will have a chance of a few showers and storms as the cold front lifts back north as a stationary front, causing the air to remain moist and unsettled. Next weekend, a cold front move towards central North Carolina and it looks like a few showers and storms will be possible both days. Highs will get back to the upper 80s over the weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall early Tuesday morning on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. After some strengthening on Monday, Franklin is still expected to remain a strong tropical storm at the time of landfall. Once Franklin moves northwest into the Bay of Campeche, it will likely strengthen into a hurricane before making another landfall on Mexico’s mainland.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 82. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and some sun with a very small chance of an isolated shower or storm. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will have clouds and sun with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

