St. Augustine’s opens fall football camp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The football team at St. Augustine’s had a rough year last season —- finishing just 2-8.

But they are not letting last season’s record hold them back in 2017.

CBS North Carolina caught up with the Falcons on their first day of fall camp, and a few things jumped out: the team has clearly put last season behind them, wide receiver Sam Boyd looks like a NFL-caliber player, and there is a ton of confidence coming from their offensive and defensive leaders.

The Falcons open the season August 31 against Catawba College.